Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Loses His Seat. 5 Facts

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to retain power in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term as the party is leading in 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. However, in a big upset, incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost from his Khatima constituency in Udhamsingh Nagar district. Mr Dhami lost to Bhuwan Kapri of Congress by 7,000 votes.

Here are five facts about Mr Dhami's political journey:

1. Khatima Assembly constituency is a stronghold of Pushkar Singh Dhami. He won two consecutive terms from here in 2012 and 2017. Mr Dhami had defeated Bhuwan Kapri by over 3,500 votes in 2017.

2. Mr Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand at the age of 45 after BJP chose him to lead the state following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat, who failed to get elected to the state Assembly within the stipulated time period of six months.

3. He became the 11th Chief Minister of the state and seventh from the BJP. However, his selection as the Chief Minister came as a surprise for many as he was seen within the BJP as a relatively inexperienced leader.

4. Mr Dhami, a lawyer by profession, started his political career as a leader of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in Uttarakhand. He was the president of state BJYM from 2002-2008.

5. Born in Pithoragarh district in 1975, the 46-year-old has also served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari from 2001-2002.