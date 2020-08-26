Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tests Negative For Covid, Isolates Himself 'As Precuation'

Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted on Tuesday he has tested negative for Covid.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days "as a precautionary measure", he said on Tuesday after he tested negative for coronavirus.

Mr Rawat on Tuesday tweeted that he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure.

"With the grace of God and your blessings the report is negative. However, as a precaution, I will remain in isolation for the next three days and discharge my duties from my residence telephonically or by using virtual platforms," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister underwent a coronavirus test after an officer on special duty tested positive for the infection recently.

