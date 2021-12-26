Uttarakhand Chief Minister's 'Dinner' Pic Ends BJP Colleague's Exit Buzz

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat met state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Saturday.

State BJP President Madan Kaushik, General Secretary Ajay Kumar, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and MLA Umesh Sharma Kau were also present in the meeting.

Mr Rawat and Mr Dhami had food together after the meeting. He also denied any resentment between the Chief Minister and him.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dhami said Mr Rawat met him at his residence and discussed the current issues. "Met Harak Singh Rawat, my colleague in the cabinet, at dinner and discussed the important issues of the state," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

On Saturday, BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied reports of resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Mr Kaushik had said, "All is well in Uttarakhand BJP. Rawat was angry over the medical college in Kotdwar. But after the approval of the cabinet, he is not upset now."

Earlier, the Congress had said that Harak Singh Rawat was in touch with their party and was likely to join the party, sources in the Congress party said.

According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)