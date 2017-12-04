Uttar Pradesh's Newly-Elected BJP Mayors To Meet PM Modi On Tuesday

According to state leaders, BJP's state Organisation Secretary Sunil Bansal would be part of the delegation.

All India | | Updated: December 04, 2017 23:23 IST
Newly elected mayors will meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Lucknow:  The 14 newly elected mayors of Uttar Pradesh's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will call on Prime Mminister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, said a party leader.

While the meeting is being termed a courtesy call, the Prime Minister is expected to share with the new mayors, his vision of development of cities. A source told IANS that PM Modi will also seek and exchange ideas on how to improve the lot of the cities, improve garbage disposal system, and create more awareness about cleanliness.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey had met these newly elected mayors here on Sunday. Out of the 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls late in November, the BJP candidates won the mayoral seats in 14, including in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur and Allahabad.

