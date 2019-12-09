UP Woman Threatens To Commit Suicide After Acid Attack By Rape Accused

The woman had alleged that the men were putting pressure to withdraw the rape case. (Representational)

A woman in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly attacked with acid by four people, said she will commit suicide if justice is not served.

"I am facing danger to my life but the police are not taking any action against the accused. If I do not get justice, I will commit suicide, for which Shahpur Police will be responsible," she said.

The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men entered her house in Shahpur village in Kaserawa and threw acid on her after she filed a rape case against them.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical assistance and was discharged on the same day.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

"The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the case from all angles," said Nepal Singh, Superintendent of Police Rural.

The woman earlier alleged that the accused were putting pressure on her to withdraw the rape case against them.

