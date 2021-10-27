To Promote Women Empowerment, Girls In Moradabad Become Officials

The aim of Mission Nari Shakti is to make women self-reliant, and financially empowered.

Under the 'Mission Nari Shakti', girls in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh were given a chance to occupy major district positions such as District Magistrate (DM), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Chief Development Officer (CDO) on Tuesday.

This move and the 'Mission Nari Shakti' of the state government aims to empower women, instil confidence and a sense of security in them and ignite a desire in them to do something for society.

Shalendra Singh, the District Magistrate of Moradabad said, "The State government is running Mission Nari Shakti with an aim to make women self-reliant, secure and financially empowered. A lot is yet to be done for women and with that thinking, the government has been carrying out various programmes for them. Under this mission, talented girls have been given a chance to occupy major positions in the district for a day. This will instil confidence in them, ignite a desire in them to do something for the society and help them connect with the mainstream of society."

Girls who were made the DM, SSP, DSP and CDO under this initiative were happy to occupy the offices for a few hours. They lauded this initiative of the state government and expressed that it will prove to be extremely beneficial for them in their careers.

Sandhya Bhati, a student from the Akansha Vidyapeeth was made DM, Moradabad for a day.

She said, "I was given a chance to become the DM for two hours, listen to problems of the people and find solutions for them. It is being done to promote women empowerment. I felt really proud today. I am extremely thankful to the principal and the DM for this opportunity. I want to join the armed forces in future. Women get to learn a lot through these initiatives. They realise that people stand by their side. Such programmes increase one's motivation and ignite a desire to do something."

Similarly, Iqra, a class 12 student studying in Moradabad Government College, became Moradabad Superintendent of Police.

"I feel extremely proud. My seniors taught me how to listen to the problems of the people," added Khushi, another participant.

