Uttar Pradesh To Face By-Elections In 11 Assembly Seats

A total of 11 lawmakers have been elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh this time and by-elections will be held in their constituencies.

The BJP had fielded four Uttar Pradesh Ministers and five legislators in the Lok Sabha battle. Two legislators from the Samajwadi Party and one each from the BSP and Apna Dal also contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi has won from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat which she held will now be vacant.

Satyadev Pachauri has won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat and his Govind Nagar Assembly seat will face a by-election.

The third Minister to have won the election is SP Singh Baghel from Agra and by-elections will be held in his Assembly seat Tundla.

The fourth Mukut Bihari Varma, contested the Ambedkar Nagar seat but lost.

BJP lawmaker from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta is now the MP from Pratapgarh and by-elections are inevitable on his seat.

Saharanpur BJP MLA Pradeep Kumar has won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and his seat will also see a by-election.

BJP legislator from Chitrakoot RK Singh Patel has won the Banda Lok Sabha seat while Barabanki leader Upendra Rawat is now an MP form the same seat. Both these seats will have by-election.

Bahraich legislator Akshaywar Lal has won the same Lok Sabha seat. In Aligarh, BJP leader Rajvir Singh has scored a victory on the Hathras seat. Both these seats will soon fall vacant.

SP leader Mohd Azam Khan will soon vacate his Rampur seat since he has won the Lok Sabha elections.

In Ambedkar Nagar, BSP lawmaker Ritesh Pandey has won the Lok Sabha elections and his Jalalpur Assembly seat will also be vacant.

A BJP minister said that the newly elected MPs will vacate their seats within a fortnight and by-elections could be held after monsoon.