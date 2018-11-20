Uttar Pradesh To Buy 112 Vehicles Costing Rs. 25 Crore, For VIP Security

The Yogi Adityanath government will also buy 17 new luxury cars.

The Uttar Pradesh government will be purchasing 112 vehicles, including jammers, mainly for the security of VIPs during their stay, a state government spokesperson said.

The decision was taken today at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the spokesperson said.

"The cabinet has given nod to purchase 112 vehicles costing over Rs. 25 crore," he said.

While 79 vehicles will be purchased at a cost of Rs. 16.25 crore for the police to provide security to the VIPs during their visit to the state, 16 vehicles, including bulletproof SUVs and jammers, will be bought for Rs. 6.3 crore for the state's VIP fleet, the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, 17 new luxury sedans will be added to the Uttar Pradesh estate department at Rs. 2.46 crore, he said.