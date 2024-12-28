UP Teacher Caught Watching Porn, Slams 8-Year-Old Boy's Head Against Wall

A school teacher allegedly beat up an eight-year-old boy who found him watching an obscene film in the classroom, in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said on Saturday.

The student, along with his classmates, was reportedly laughing at the teacher Kuldeep Yadav over watching the video in the classroom, when he grabbed the boy by his hair and slammed his head against the wall.

The teacher has been taken into custody for questioning and a probe is underway, the police added.

According to the student's father, Mr Yadav was reportedly watching a porn video on his mobile phone in the classroom, when the students started discussing his act and laughing among themselves.

"The students' reaction angered Mr Yadav, who then abused and brutally thrashed my son. He grabbed my son by his hair and slammed his head against the wall. He also thrashed him with a cane. My son sustained injuries, including in his ear. I have registered a police complaint against the teacher," the victim's father said.

Superintendent Of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni said a case has been filed and a detailed probe is underway. "We have taken the teacher into custody for questioning," Mr Soni said.