3'8 Tall Chhotu Baba Is Maha Kumbh Attraction. He Hasn't Bathed For 32 Years

Gangapuri Maharaj who has not taken a bath for 32 years has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Gangapuri Maharaj is also know as Chhotu Baba is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.

"This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected and that's why I'm here," Baba told ANI on Friday. The 57-year-old has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela due to his height, which is three feet. "I am 3 feet 8 inches. I am 57 years old. I am very happy to come here. You people are also here I am happy in that also," he added.

Gangapuri Maharaj has not bathed for the last 32 years and said, "I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga."

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

This time, for Maha Kumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees. Chauhan informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes.

The administration was also bringing in firefighting boats, which will be ready to be deployed in a week, Chauhan said, adding that the boats will use water from the river to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, taking a digital leap, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Maha Kumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, which will feature a QR code printed on the back.

Pilgrims can simply scan this QR code using their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. This app allows travellers to book unreserved tickets without standing in long queues.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).