Man Kills Wife With Spade In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar: Police

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, police said. (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a dispute under Budhana police station limits on Sunday, police said.

Vipin Kumar, the accused, attacked his wife Rama on her throat with a spade, killing her on the spot. The incident took place at their residence in Bitawada village, police said, adding Kumar is absconding.

Rama had been living with her parents for a long time and Kumar had brought her back to their house only a few days ago, according to the police.

In a similar case in the same police station area three days ago, a man had allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in a tile factory.