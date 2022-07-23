22-Year-Old Man Found With Throat Slit Inside Home: Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh: A hunt has been launched to arrest the accused, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed with his throat slit at his house in Prakash Nagar area here, police said on Saturday.

The man was alone in his house when the incident happened, they said.

A hunt has been launched to arrest the unidentified accused, police said.

On Saturday morning, neighbours of Ghanshyam found him in a pool of blood when gates to his house were opened. They then called the police.

According to neighbours, Ghanshyam lived with his mother, but on Saturday, he was alone because his mother had gone to a relative's house.

A forensic department team has been investigating for clues, SP City, Agra, Vikas Kumar told media.