UP Man Googles 'How To Murder Someone' Before Killing Wife

Police said that Vikas has been arrested. (Representational)

A man was arrested for murdering his wife after searching "how to commit a murder" on Google, Uttar Pradesh police said on Saturday. While the accused, Vikas, had initially provided false information about a robbery to throw them off the trail, police found evidence on his phone incriminating him, along with his girlfriend.

Vikas, a resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, had told the police about his wife, Sonia, getting robbed on the National Highway near Hapur on Friday. On reaching the spot, police found Sonia with a slit throat and proceeded to detain Vikas for questioning under suspicion.

On searching Vikas's phone, police found incriminating internet searches including "how to commit a murder". He also tried to buy poison from e-commerce platform Flipkart and searched on Google where he could buy a gun from.

A few years after they were married, the two began having disputes over Vikas's extramarital relations, Hapur SP Deepak Bhukar said, which eventually culminated in him conspiring to kill Sonia on Friday.

Police said that Vikas has been arrested and they shall arrest his girlfriend soon as well. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for the police team and the team who disclosed this incident.