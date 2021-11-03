Uttar Pradesh Man Gets Life Term For Raping 5-Year-Old

A court in Firozabad has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, identified as Monu.

Advocate of the prosecution side, Kamal Singh, on Wednesday said that on June 8, 2019, a man had lodged a complaint with police that his five-year-old daughter was raped by the son of his landlord.

Around 3.00 pm, the girl's family came to know that she was missing. As the search was initiated to trace her, she was found in the room of the landlord's son Monu, who was caught red-handed raping her.

Subsequently, the accused was sent to jail, and a case was registered against him.

Singh said that Judge POCSO Arvind Kumar Yadav on Tuesday held Monu guilty, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

