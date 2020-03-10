UP Woman, 53, Allegedly Killed By Brother-In-Law While Bathing In River

The police said the accused is mentally unwell and he is being interrogated (Representational)

A 53-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district by her brother-in-law when she was taking a bath in a river, the police said today.

Police have arrested the accused.

A senior police officer today said, "Premrani, 53, mother of the village pradhan, died after she was attacked by her elder brother-in-law Rampal Rajput with an axe."

He said the incident took place on Monday when the woman was taking a bath along with other women in a river.

"The accused has been arrested and the axe was seized," he added.

The police said the accused is mentally unwell and he is being interrogated. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.