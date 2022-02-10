'Beware! UP May Become Kashmir, Bengal': Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of Vote

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: The results of elections in UP will be announced on March 10. (File)

Uttar Pradesh can become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal if voters "make a mistake", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said hours before the first round of elections in the state, urging people to vote for the BJP.

In a video shared by the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Twitter, Yogi Adityanath also said a vote for the BJP would be "a guarantee of fear-free life".

58 constituencies in the western part of the state, the hub of an 11-month farmers' protest, are voting today.

"I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," Yogi Adityanath said in the video.

"Your vote is a blessing on my efforts of five years. Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life," he urged.

"The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail."

Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second term in UP, with former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party as his main challenger.

The results of elections in UP and four other states will be announced on March 10.