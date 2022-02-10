UP Election 2022, 1st Phase Voting Live: Polling Begins In 58 Assembly Seats

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: The battle for Uttar Pradesh began today with voting in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.
Polling began at 7 am and is being held in accordance with the Covid guidelines issued by the Election Commission. The voting will end at 6 pm.
UP elections 2022 will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.
Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.
As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
UP Elections 2022 are perhaps the most keenly contested and politically significant election as it also has the most number of Lok Sabha seats that play a crucial role in general elections. All political parties are making a big election push in Uttar Pradesh with star campaigners drawing huge crowds at various rallies.
While the BJP won 91 per cent of the 58 seats in the region in the 2017 elections, many believe in the possibility of a backlash by farmers in the aftermath of the protests over farm laws. After farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave a call to punish the BJP, it was echoed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions.
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022
- The battle for Uttar Pradesh - said to be the semi-final before the general election of 2024 - begins today.
- 58 constituencies in the crucial western part of the state, the hub of farmers' protest, go to polls amid a four-cornered contest.
- The counting of votes will be held on March 10.
- Results for election in four other states -- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand -- will also be announced the same day.