UP Election 2022, 1st Phase Voting Live: Polling Begins In 58 Assembly Seats

UP Assembly Election, 1st Phase Voting Updates: Polling will begin at 7am. (File)

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: The battle for Uttar Pradesh began today with voting in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling began at 7 am and is being held in accordance with the Covid guidelines issued by the Election Commission. The voting will end at 6 pm.

UP elections 2022 will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

UP Elections 2022 are perhaps the most keenly contested and politically significant election as it also has the most number of Lok Sabha seats that play a crucial role in general elections. All political parties are making a big election push in Uttar Pradesh with star campaigners drawing huge crowds at various rallies.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 1st Phase Voting:

Feb 10, 2022 07:26 (IST) UP Elections Phase 1 in Numbers



Feb 10, 2022 07:07 (IST) UP Polls 2022: Can BJP repeat 2017 performance in the region?

While the BJP won 91 per cent of the 58 seats in the region in the 2017 elections, many believe in the possibility of a backlash by farmers in the aftermath of the protests over farm laws. After farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave a call to punish the BJP, it was echoed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions.

Feb 10, 2022 07:00 (IST) UP Elections 2022 Phase 1: Polling begins in 58 constituencies

Polling has begun in 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Feb 10, 2022 06:57 (IST) उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Feb 10, 2022 06:49 (IST) 623 candidates in the fray today

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.