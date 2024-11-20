Poll Body Action Against UP Cops For Violating Guidelines During Bypolls

Voting began at 7 am across nine assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission (EC) has taken action against Uttar Pradesh police personnel accused of violating its guidelines during the ongoing bypolls. Acting on complaints, including allegations of voter obstruction, the EC ordered the suspension of several officers, including those deployed in the Sisamau assembly constituency of Kanpur.

The move follows directives from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to district election officers (DEOs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure impartial and smooth voting. Officials were instructed to address all complaints and notify complainants via social media, tagging them in updates to maintain transparency.

The EC's intervention came after Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav shared a video alleging voter harassment. Mr Yadav called for the suspension of officers checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs unlawfully. Subsequently, Kanpur police confirmed the suspension of sub-inspectors implicated in the allegations and urged strict compliance with election procedures.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that certain communities were targeted and prevented from casting their votes. The BJP dismissed these claims, instead requesting that identity verification for burqa-clad voters be intensified.

"In fact, some men have worn burqa and tried to vote. On many occasions, they have been stopped by poll officials. if the identity of burqa-clad women is not checked, fake voting will take place. Only proper checking will ensure fair and transparent voting," BJP's Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi wrote in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh.

Voting, which began at 7 am across nine assembly constituencies, including Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, and Ghaziabad, saw a turnout of 20.51% by 11 am, according to EC data. Kundarki recorded the highest turnout at 28.54%, while Ghaziabad saw the lowest at 12.56%.

Voting, which began at 7 am across nine assembly constituencies, including Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, and Ghaziabad, saw a turnout of 20.51% by 11 am, according to EC data. Kundarki recorded the highest turnout at 28.54%, while Ghaziabad saw the lowest at 12.56%.