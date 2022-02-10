'The Great Khali', Former WWE Star, Joins BJP

The Great Khali joined the BJP in Delhi today.

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. Khali's inclusion into the party comes days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

"I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," Khali said at the BJP's headquarter in New Delhi.

The wrestler said that he joined BJP as he was influenced by the party's national policy.

In 2020, Khali had lent support to the farmers protesting in Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws. The wrestler had appealed to people of India to support the agitating farmers.

"They will buy it (crop) for Rs2 and sell it for Rs200. The laws will also harm daily wage workers, roadside vendors; the common man will suffer," he had said.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE Champion.

He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.