Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Transfers Six Top Police Officers In UP

Under fire over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, transferred six senior police officers.

According to a release issued by UP Home department, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar has been transferred as Director General/IG Prison Administration and Reforms Services, while ADG Varanasi zone P.V. Ramasastry is the new Additional Director General (Law and Order).

Ramasastry, a 1989 batch IPS officer belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

Anand Kumar, meanwhile, had a fairly long stint as the ADG law and order. He had been serving in the post since June 2017.

Braj Bhushan, who is ADG (Vigilance), has been made ADG Varanasi zone while Deepesh Juneja ADG (UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) has been made ADG (Security).

Juneja swapped his position with Vijay Kumar, the statement added.

Additional Director General of Police/ IG Prison Administration and Reforms Services Chandra Prakash has been made the new ADG (Rules and Manuals).

The transfers come a day after the chief minister held a meeting of all district magistrates and SSPs/SPs to review law-and-order situation in the state.