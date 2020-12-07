Opposition Parties Should Apologise Before Nation For Politicising Farm Bills: Yogi Adityanath

At a press conference convened at his official residence, the Chief Minister charged the Congress with indulging in "double speak".

"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values," Yogi Adityanath said.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at his official residence, the Chief Minister charged the Congress with indulging in "double speak".

"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call," he said.

Newsbeep

Yogi Adityanath said opposition parties which have backed the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday "should apologise before the nation".

Yogi AdityanathBharat BandhOpposition parties

nd-india