Yogi Adityanath Meets Mother After Several Years In Hometown. See Pic

Savitra Devi, 85, has six other children besides Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today shared a photo of him touching his mother's feet, as she places her hand on his head.

Captioning it "Ma," Mr Adityanath posted the picture with his mother, Savitra Devi, on Twitter.

The UP Chief Minister, currently in his hometown of Pauri, in Uttarakhand, is meeting his mother after many years. He is visiting his village for the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew, scheduled for Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time in 28 years that Mr Adityanath has returned to Uttarakhand to attend a family function, rather than for an official engagement. Savitra Devi, 85, has six other children besides Yogi Adityanath.