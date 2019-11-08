2 Helicopters To Be On Standby For Emergencies Ahead Of Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya verdict: The helicopters will be used in case of an emergency, an official said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Yogi Adityanath conveyed this during a late-night video conference with the state's top civil and police officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The helicopters will be used in case of an emergency, an official said.

An official release later said the chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in each district and gave necessary directions to ensure normalcy.

It was also decided that a state-level control room will be set up in Lucknow. Every district will also have a separate control room, the release said.

Yogi Adityanath warned that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb the law and order.

The top court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17.

