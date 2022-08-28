18-Year-Old Student From Delhi Drowns In Mansi Ganga Kund In Mathura

Local residents managed to save two of them but Tarun drowned.(Representational)

An 18-year-old student from Delhi drowned while taking a holy dip in Mansi Ganga Kund in Govardhan here on Sunday, police said.

Tarun, the victim, was on a tour of Govardhan as part of a group of 48 students of a coaching centre in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

They arrived in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh Saturday evening.

After a visit to the Mukut Mukhabindu Temple Sunday morning, they arrive at the Mansi Ganga Kund, a sacred lake. While bathing, three of the students went deep into the water.

Local residents managed to save two of them but Tarun drowned. Divers brought him out of water and he was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Govardhan Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Kasana said the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and his family members have been informed about it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)