Uttar Pradesh: 13 Schoolchildren Killed In An Accident In Kushinagar- Updates

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, 13 school children were killed and 8 were injured after their school bus carrying nearly 25 students collided with a speeding train. The accident happened at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, around 50 km from Gorakhpur. Most of the children in the bus were below 10 years of age, an official told news agency PTI. Accident relief medical train has been sent to the accident site from Gorakhpur. Many, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have tweeted their condolences on the tragedy.
Here are the updates of the tragedy in Kushinagar:
A railways spokesperson said the driver did not stop the vehicle even after the "Gate Mitra" tried to stop the van. The case is of pure negligence. A huge crowd has gathered around the yellow van, which was badly smashed on impact.
Gate Mitra (person who alerts road-users about approaching trains at unmanned crossings) had tried to stop the accident but in vain. The accident happened near Dudhi station in Banaras division at gate 45.
President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his condolences.
Shocked to learn about the horrific accident involving a bus carrying innocent schoolchildren in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families and with those injured #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 26, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the tragedy
I am extremely saddened on hearing about the death of 11 school students in a collision between a school van and a train in Uttar Pradesh's #Kushinagar . UP government and railway dept will take appropriate action: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/CEiDOukG6I- ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2018
Railway minister Piyush Goyal has also announced compensation and tweeted that senior officials would probe the accident.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the victims and instructed top officials of Gorakhpur to conduct an inquiry into the accident.
The accident occurred on Thursday when the school bus of Divine Public School, carrying nearly 25 students, was passing through the unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva in Khushinagar and collided with the speeding train, an official told PTI, adding that 13 children were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital.
