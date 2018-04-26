13 Children Killed As Train Hits School Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

The accident occurred on Thursday when the school bus of Divine Public School, carrying nearly 25 students, was passing through the unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva in Khushinagar and collided with the speeding train, the official said, adding that 11 children were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital.
"It was unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra deployed there. He tried to stop but unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," the official told news agency PTI.
There were at least 25 people, most of whom were children below the age of 10 years, he said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed top officials of Gorakhpur to conduct an inquiry into the accident.
The Chief Minister has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.