UP Man Kills Sister, Stuffs Body In Bag. When Confronted, Says "It's Wheat"

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who murdered his sister and stuffed her body in a sack told the police that the large bag contained wheat.

Thirty-two-year-old Ram Ashish Nishad murdered his 19-year-old sister Neelam in a dispute over Rs 6 lakh compensation received by their father, Chinku Nishad, for land acquired under a road project. He was allegedly upset about the money being used for his sister's wedding.

On Monday, Ram allegedly strangled Neelam with a piece of cloth, broke her limbs, stuffed her body into a sack, and tied it to his bike before dumping it in a sugarcane field in Kushinagar, nearly 70 km from Gorakhpur.

CCTV Shows Man Carrying Victim's Body

CCTV footage showed Ram with a sack, allegedly with his sister's body in it. On his way to Kushinagar, he was stopped by the police and was asked what the sack contained.

Ram told them the sack had wheat and continued his journey to Kushinagar, where he dumped Neelam's body in the sugarcane field.

When Neelam remained missing, her father initially assumed she had gone for Chhath Puja. However, after neighbours mentioned seeing Ram leaving his house with a sack on Monday, the family grew suspicious and the police were informed.

The police filed a missing persons report and began an investigation. On Tuesday, Neelam's family filed a complaint with the police alleging that Ram had murdered the 19-year-old.

During interrogation, Ram initially feigned ignorance but later confessed to the murder. Neelam's decomposed body was recovered from the field on Wednesday night.

Victim Was About To Get Married

Neelam was to get married in January.

Her father Chinku had planned to use the compensation money of Rs 6 lakh for his daughter's wedding, angering Ram, who had demanded a share.

(With inputs from Abrar Ahmed in Gorakhpur)