Video: UP Villagers Throw Stones At Police Van, Shatter Windows, Injure Cops

Upset at a case not being registered against an alleged murderer, villagers surrounded a police van in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, threw stones at it and attacked it with sticks. Police personnel who were in the van were injured in the attack, including one who was hit on the head with large stones at least twice.

A video shows at least 10 people, including women, hitting the sides of the van with sticks and throwing stones at it. While they couldn't do much damage to the back of the van, which was protected with grilles, the passenger-side window at the front was shattered. A police personnel driving the van, who was wearing a helmet, can then be seen getting hit on the head.

Officials said Hanuman Chauhan, 35, resident of a village called Jawahar Chak had an argument with some fellow villagers, including one Roshan Chauhan, on October 4 over a pandal for Durga Puja. Roshan and some other men attacked Hanuman and he suffered head injuries.

Hanuman died of his injuries recently and the villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Varanasi and Gorakhpur-Lucknow roads on Tuesday by placing his body at the Nausadh intersection in Gorakhpur, demanding a case against Roshan and a job for a member of Hanuman's family.

After the attack on the van, senior officials managed to pacify the villagers and the body was cremated later in the day. The attack is being investigated.