'Sorry, Never Again': 8 Arrested In UP For Kidnapping Dancers For Party

The two arrested accused are seen holding their ears and pleading for forgiveness

Eight men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar after they allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint two women who work as dancers at music shows, police have said. The accused, police said, had not kidnapped the dancers for ransom, but because they wanted them to perform at a birthday party.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The accused have told police that they were celebrating the birthday of Ajit Singh -- one of the accused. After consuming alcohol, they decided to get two dancers to perform at the party. The accused then headed to a rented accommodation where the dancers were staying. Two Toyota Fortuners reached the area late at night and the accused asked the dancers to come with them. Since it was late, the dancers refused. The accused allegedly pointed guns at them and forcibly took them along. They also fired some aerial shots, striking fear among the local residents.

After police got information about the incident, they reached Ajit Singh's residence, rescued the dancers and arrested six accused -- Arthak Singh, Nagendra Yadav, Ashwan Singh, Ajit Singh and Vivek Seth. Two more accused -- Nisar Ansari and Aditya Sahni -- were on the run. Police were looking for them and announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for their arrest. The two were spotted during a police check near a canal. When the cops tried to stop them, the accused opened fire. In retaliatory firing, the two accused were shot in the leg and arrested. Police have now released videos of the two accused seated in wheelchairs, their legs plastered. They are seen holding their ears and pleading, "Please forgive us. This won't happen again."

District police chief Santosh Mishra said they have recovered the two SUVs used in the crime. "A large amount of ammunition has been recovered from them. These include a repeater gun, four .32 bore pistols, a large number of bullets and cash. Our team rescued the women and eight people have been arrested. We will continue strict action against such criminals in Kushinagar."