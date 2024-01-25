On Camera, UP Woman Strikes Adopted Daughter With Sickle Repeatedly

Kushinagar: The girl's family took her away after the video went viral last week.

A woman was seen repeatedly hitting her adopted daughter with a sickle in Uttar Pradesh. The horrifying visuals from Kushinagar district, captured from the terrace, showed the woman using a sickle to hit her neck multiple times when she approached her during household chores. It is not clear if the girl suffered any injury.

Amina Khatoon, who has no children of her own, had adopted the minor girl from a relative in West Champaran district. She has been arrested.

The girl was helping the woman while she was peeling vegetables, showed the video. She was passing tools and loitering around in free time. At one point, she sat near the woman with what looked like a book in her hands. Next moment, the woman could be seen twisting the girl's hand and attacking her with a sickle.

An attempt to murder case was also filed against the woman after the girl's father lodged a police complaint.

"A video from Kushinagar showing an adopted girl being thrashed by a woman had gone viral. The police have filed a case under relevant sections and arrested the woman. Further investigation is on," said Dhawal Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar.