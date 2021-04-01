'Be Blessed With Happiness': PM Modi Wishes Odisha On Utkal Divas Today

Utkal Divas 2021: PM Modi greeted Odisha on its 85th Foundation Day today (file pic)

Utkal Divas is being celebrated in Odisha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. "Greetings on the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa. I bow to the unique culture of Odisha. The people of Odisha have contributed immensely to India's progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health," PM Modi tweeted. Today is the 85th Foundation Day of Odisha. The state was carved out of the combined Bengal-Bihar-Orissa province on this day in 1936.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik grreeted the people of his state on Utkal Divas. "Tributes to the great men who have enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture...Let us be determined to further expand and preserve the unique identity of Odisha in various fields," Naveen Patnaik tweeted along with a beautiful gif.

On Utkal Divas, the people of Odisha usually celebrate this day with public events and cultural programmes. But this year, Utkal Divas celebrations are low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic. Large congregations for celebrating Utkal Divas have not been permitted throughout the state. A maximum of 200 participants will be allowed and all COVID-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing masks, using sanitizer and hand hygiene will be strictly have to be maintained. People organizing big events related to Utkal Divas will need prior approval from the local administration, the advisory said.

Here are some of the beautiful messages posted on the microblogging site on Utkal Divas. The Twitter messages bring out the stunning landscape, beautiful temple architecture and glorious cultural heritage of Odisha.

Happy Utkal Divas 2021!