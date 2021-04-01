Utkal Divas 2021: Know All About The 85th Foundation Day Of Odisha

Utkal Divas 2021: Odisha is celebrating its 85th Foundation Day today

Today is Utkal Divas. Odisha is celebrating its 85th Foundation Day today. Odisha was carved out of the combined Bengal-Bihar-Orissa province on this day in 1936. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik grreeted the people of his state on Utkal Divas. "Warm greetings to the great men who have enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture...Let us be determined to further expand and preserve the unique identity of Odisha in various fields," Naveen Patnaik tweeted along with a beautiful gif. On Utkal Divas, the people of Odisha usually celebrate this day with public events and cultural programmes. But this year, Utkal Divas celebrations are low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ #ଓଡ଼ିଶାଦିବସ ର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନ ସହ ଆମ ଭାଷା, ସାହିତ୍ୟ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତିର ଗୌରବ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଥିବା ମହାପୁରୁଷମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟକୁ ବଜାୟ ରଖିବା ସହ ଏହାକୁ ଆହୁରି ପରିବ୍ୟାପ୍ତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆସନ୍ତୁ ସଂକଳ୍ପବଦ୍ଧ ହେବା pic.twitter.com/SUmog0leo7 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 1, 2021

Well-known sand artist of Odisha, Sudarshan Pattnaik also tweeted a beautiful gif with glorious images of Odisha.

The Odisha government, in a notice, has said, in view of Utkal Divas, Good Friday, Ram Navami, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Jhammu Jatra and others in different parts of the state in April, large garherings shall not be allowed in the state. According to a report in news agency Press Trust of India, religious rituals in churches, temples and other places of worship will continue as usual with limited number of people.

Large congregations for celebrating Utkal Divas have not been permitted throughout the state. A maximum of 200 participants will be allowed and all COVID-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing masks, using sanitizer and hand hygiene will be strictly have to be maintained. People organizing big events related to Utkal Divas will need prior approval from the local administration, the advisory said.