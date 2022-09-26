Couple Use Fake Matrimonial Profiles To Cheat Rs 1.6 Crore In UP: Police

The two have duped around 35 people in the last year and a half. (Representational)

A couple was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly duping 35 people of over Rs 1.6 crore by making fake matrimonial profiles.

The Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team arrested the couple using fake matrimonial websites to dupe people. While the man is from Jharkhand, the woman is from Bihar and the two are married.

As per the police, the two have duped around 35 people so far and have made around Rs 1,63,83,000 by doing this.

During a press conference, the Circle Officer of Civil Lines, DSP Anup Kumar Yadav revealed information about the incident.

"A complaint was received at the Moradabad Civil Lines Police Station by a Colonel that a person duped around Rs 27 lakh from his daughter on the pretext of marriage. After this, an investigation team was formed with Civil Lines Police Station and the Cyber Cell team. After investigation, two persons were arrested who will be presented before the honourable court," DSP Anup Kumar said.

As per information collected so far, the two have duped around 35 people in the last year and a half, he said.

"They would create impressive profiles on matrimonial sites with nice pictures, and once anyone came in their contact, they would ask for money from them. They had duped around Rs 1,63,83,000 from different people. The two arrested persons have been identified as Bablu Kumar from Jharkhand and Pooja Kumari from Bihar. Both are married," DSP Anup Kumar said

