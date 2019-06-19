Kolkata Policeman Suspended After Ex-Miss India Alleges Harassment

Ushoshi Sengupta claimed the accused tried to break her phone and delete the video

The sub-inspector of a Kolkata police station was suspended and two other policemen show caused after former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta alleged inefficiency of the police after she was harassed and assaulted by a mob on Monday night. Ms Sengupta shared her ordeal on social media in a post along with a video of the alleged assault.

The model-actor alleged that she, her friend and their Uber driver were chased and harassed by a mob on in the heart of the city at around midnight on Monday. She lodged a complaint at Charu Market police station at 2.30 am where she claimed the Uber driver's complaint was not taken down. The police said, on the orders of the Kolkata police chief, they initiated an inquiry into the alleged non-registration of a First Information Report of the driver.

"After raising a lot of questions, the officer took my complaint but refused to take the Uber driver's complaint, stating that two FIRs can't be taken for the same complaint," she wrote on Facebook.

The sub-inspector of Charu Market police station has been suspended.

Earlier that night, when the driver was being allegedly beaten up by the mob, Ms Sengupta claimed in her post that officers of the nearest police station, in Maidan area, initially did not come for help despite her repeated requests. The Maidan police station is within 50 metres of the spot. She was told that the area where they were stopped falls under the jurisdiction of another police station.

"This is when I broke down I begged them to come or else the boys would have killed the driver," Ushoshi Sengupta wrote on Facebook. The Assistant Sub Inspector of the police station has been show caused.

Two officers from the Bhowanipore police station arrived after the accused had fled. A sub inspector from the police station has also been show caused.

"After everything was over two officers from Bhawanipore police station came, by then it was 12am," Ms Sengupta's post read.

The ordeal did not end there as six of them allegedly followed Ms Sengupta and her colleague and threw stones at the car and tried to drag her out. She claimed the accused tried to break her phone and delete the video she had earlier recorded. The alleged assault stopped after local people came out.

Seven people have been arrested by the police on the basis of CCTV footage and Ms Sengupta's video grabs shared on social media.

"Those arrested seem to be locals who have been violating traffic rules for quite some time. We are hopeful of nabbing the others from the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.