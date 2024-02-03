Use AI, Social Media To Spread Santana Dharma: Seers At Tirumala Huddle

The seers are brainstorming how to spread appreciation for Hindu Sanatana dharma

From using Artificial Intelligence to digital marketing, social media videos, and simplifying complex philosophy into easy-to-understand narratives for school children, Hindu seers are advocating the use of the latest tech to spread the Hindu dharma among young children and make it relevant in the contemporary world.

Over 50 pontiffs and seers have physically gathered with a dozen more, including Sri Sri Ravishankar, joining virtually for a three-day conclave at Tirumala's Asthana Mandapam.

The purpose is to brainstorm how to spread awareness and appreciation for Hindu Sanatana dharma, especially among the youth, stop religious conversions, and realise its value in today's life.

The seers advocated that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, or TTD, with its stature and resources, is best suited to lead the campaign of Hindu Sanatana dharma and sustain its sanctity for future generations not just in India but across the world.

Sri Vidyasreesha Thirtha Swamy said TTD is already leading the country in spreading and protecting Sanatana Hindu dharma.

He also pointed out that the TTD CEO AV Dharma Reddy championed the Parayanams like Akhanda Sundarakanda, Gita Parayanam, etc. to rejuvenate the Bhakti cult among the youth.

There were at least four women among the seers. Sri Shushrutananda Mataji stressed more and more Dharmic programmes are needed to propagate Sanatana Hindu Dharma for it to reach every nook and corner.

Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami said there was an increased interest among youth in the dharmik ideology and social media must be used to combat the false and baseless propaganda by vested interests.

The seer from Visakhapatnam said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was advocating go-samrakshana (cow protection) with a cow in every home and said it was praiseworthy that the Chief Minister built a goshala (cow shelter) at his official residence.

He also advocated that Artificial Intelligence should be used to multiply religious programmes and attract the youth.

Sri Shiva Darshanam Mataji said religious programmes are essential for bringing out the Sanatana Hindu sentiments in everyone despite hostilities and ups and downs in society.

She said the syllabi in schools and colleges should have lessons on the genesis of Hindu Dharma.

Earlier, TTD conducted Subhapradam, she said, adding that it should be resumed to inculcate religious ethos among students.

Sri Devanadha Ramanuja Jiyar Swamiji from Shamshabad said other than TV channels in multiple languages, social media platforms like YouTube should be used to popularise the essence of Hindu dharma.

He said meditation halls should be established in Tirumala Divyakshetra and multiple programmes should be taken up to increase philanthropy among students, youth, and women. Students should be made participants in the Srivari Seva program.

Sri Swaswarupanandagiri from Sri Lalita Peetha of Srinivasa Mangapuram said Tirumala style Govinda Nama Smarana should be started from Tirupati, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Tiruchanoor, Renigunta and Chandragiri areas.

Sri Ramachandra Ramanuja Jiyar said along with Sanatana Veda, Dravidian Veda should also be encouraged.

Sri Viswayogi Viswamji of Guntur said Indian teachings could influence the world, to make it a world leader and the TTD should take Sanatana Dharma to the world from Tirumala.