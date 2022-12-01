What US Said On Major Leadership Change In Pakistan, Once A Close US Ally

Former ISI chief General Asim Munir has replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of Pakistan's Army.

With the Pakistan Army undergoing a major leadership change, the US has said that it views a "prosperous" and "democratic" Pakistan as critical to its interests, and it wants to continue working with Islamabad to promote stability in the region.

Former ISI chief General Asim Munir has replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29 after serving two consecutive three-year terms as Pakistan's Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Pakistan Army General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday took charge as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) after his predecessor, Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, hung up his boots a day earlier.

"The United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference here on Wednesday when asked about Gen. Munir's appointment as the Chief of Staff of Pakistan Army.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Pakistan to promote stability, prosperity for the people of Pakistan and the region," she said.

Relations between the US and Pakistan have nosedived in recent times after former prime minister Imran Khan blamed Washington for orchestrating the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him in April this year.

The US has denied these allegations.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has claimed the foreign conspiracy was because of his independent foreign policy on Islamabad's ties with countries like China and Russia and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.

Critics accuse Khan of further jeopardising the country's economic outlook by damaging relations with the US, IMF and other international partners on whom cash-strapped Pakistan depends for financing.