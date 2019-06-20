US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Visit India From June 25-27: MEA

Mike Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 17:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Visit India From June 25-27: MEA

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is expected to meet other dignitaries also.


New Delhi: 

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

During his visit, Mr Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest," Mr Kumar said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US Secretary of State Michael PompeoExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One VisionVijay ShankarSeltos

................................ Advertisement ................................