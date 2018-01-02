President Trump's Tough Message To Pak Result Of PM Modi's Diplomacy: BJP

The BJP today claimed that US President Donald Trump's tough message to Pakistan was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy and also took a dig at the Congress."Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army. Are you rushing Aiyers to hug and console Pak over the snub? (sic)," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.His remarks came after President Trump said Pakistan had given the US nothing but lies and deceit and that it had provided a safe haven to terrorists."The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" the US president said in a strongly worded tweet.