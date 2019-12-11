Imran Khan's Remarks On Citizenship Bill 'Blatant Interference': BJP

India is protecting minorities you (Imran Khan) failed to protect: GVL Narasimha Rao

The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for his criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, describing his remarks as a blatant interference in India's affairs.

"Imran Khan's comments on India's legislation constitute blatant interference in India's affairs...India is protecting minorities you (Imran Khan) failed to protect. With your views similar to the Congress on Article 370, CAB, etc, Tehreek-e-Insaf is looking like a new partner of Cong-led UPA," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Tehreek-e-Insaf headed by Khan is Pakistan's ruling party.

Pakistan on Tuesday said India's "regressive and discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill reflects its "malafide intent" to interfere in the affairs of neighbouring countries based on religion, with Imran Khan describing the proposed legislation as a "design of expansionism".