Carrying a satellite phone is unauthorised and banned under law (File)

A US national has been apprehended at the IGI airport for allegedly carrying an unauthorised satellite phone in his luggage, a senior official said.

M Christopher Taylor was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel yesterday after the phone was detected in his baggage, he said.

Taylor, who was travelling to Newark, was apprehended and handed over to the Delhi Police as carrying a satellite phone is unauthorised and banned under law, the official said.