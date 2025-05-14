"Gave Food To Homeless": Delhi Cop Gets Tearful Farewell After Transfer

A Delhi policeman, who recently got transferred, received a grand and an emotional farewell from local residents, who poured out onto the streets to felicitate their "family member".

Ram Manohar Mishra, Station House Officer of Sabzi Mandi Police Station in North Delhi recently received a fresh posting. As news of his transfer spread, local residents gathered on the streets and felicitated him with garlands and gifts. Several people also took to social media and praised the cop who, they said, made a deep and lasting impact on the area.

The doors of the police station were opened for everyone under Mr Mishra, locals said. Children would visit the station to celebrate their birthdays with the cop. There were occasions when Mr Mishra personally visited an elderly person or a child's house with a cake once he learnt about their birthdays.

Residents also recalled how the SHO helped a 10-year-old boy, who went crying to him to complain about his bicycle being stolen. The cop called the boy to the station and gifted him with a new bicycle with his own money. The child and parents were touched by this gesture, locals said.

Last year, Mr Mishra set up a food centre near the police station to feed the homeless. He got the idea after he found a homeless man eating bread strewn over streets for the cows.

The SHO never arrested youngsters involved in petty crimes. Instead, he counselled them and gave them an opportunity to reform. These youngsters eventually started working with the cops in protecting the area, locals said.

Mr Mishra's unique style of policing and direct communication with the public helped curb crimes to a very large extent in the locality, residents said.

Mr Mishra is not just a capable officer but also a great singer. Often he has used music as a medium to reach out to the citizens, according to locals. Be it the Kanwar Yatra, Chhath Puja or Ganesh Chaturthi, he has performed and sang bhajans on nearly all occasions.