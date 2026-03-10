Air India Fares To Rise As It Imposes Fuel Surcharge Amid Iran War

Air India will introduce a phased increase in fuel surcharges across its domestic and international network, the airline announced today, citing a sharp rise in jet fuel prices driven by the Iran-US war in the Middle East.

The carrier gave a slab of rates that it will implement in three phases. Air India said it regrets the move but described it as unavoidable, attributing the decision to factors beyond its control.

Air India said that without the surcharge revision, some flights risked becoming commercially unviable and could face cancellation.

"Absent such fuel surcharges, it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled," it said.

The airline will review the surcharges periodically and adjust them as the situation evolves, Air India said.

Air India Express, Tata-run airline's low-cost arm, will not apply any fuel surcharge on its flights for now. This may offer some relief to passengers.

Jet fuel, or aviation turbine fuel (ATF), has long been one of the most volatile input costs for airlines. India does not produce significant quantities of crude domestically, making carriers directly exposed to global oil price swings.