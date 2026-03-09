'Ahmedabad Dreamliner Crash Report Likely By Year-End': Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the probe into the crash of Air India flight AI171 is progressing "at a very good pace", and the investigation report is expected to be released "very soon... within the completion of the year".

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said the government is providing all necessary support to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting the probe.

"Regarding the AI171 crash that happened in June last year, the investigation is going at a very good pace and all the resources required for AAIB are being provided by the ministry. The report should be out very soon, within the completion of the year," the minister said.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board. The accident is being investigated by the AAIB.

Responding to queries about the impact of tensions in West Asia on flight operations, Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately engaged with airlines and issued advisories to ensure passenger safety.

He said the regulator has held multiple meetings with airline executives to ensure that flights to airports in the region operate only when "100 per cent safety" can be guaranteed.

Travel advisories have also been issued to passengers to avoid confusion, the minister added.

Naidu said the civil aviation ministry is working with airlines to help bring back Indians stranded in West Asia amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has led to widespread airspace closures across the region.

"From the ministry side, we are doing whatever best we can in terms of ensuring safe operations and helping people travel back to India from those destinations with the support of airlines," he said, adding that carriers have been cooperative.

According to the minister, around 90,000 passengers have travelled to India in the past week as airlines adjusted operations and secured flight slots despite disruptions caused by the crisis.

"We are seeing that the situation might get better in the days ahead, so that more people can also travel through civil aviation," he said.

The minister also informed the house that the upcoming Noida International Airport has received its aerodrome licence from the DGCA and will be operational in 45 days, after consultations with agencies including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Airports Authority of India.

"Now that the aerodrome licence is cleared, airlines will plan their schedules and once those are approved, passengers can begin booking tickets. It is largely procedural now and operations can begin in about 45 days," Naidu said.

He added that the government is also planning a major inauguration event for the airport, which is expected to further promote the project in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the long-term growth of India's aviation sector as part of the country's development vision for 2047, Naidu said the government plans a significant expansion of airport infrastructure.

"In the next five years, we want to have 50 more airports, and in the next 20 years we want to add another 200 airports, taking the total number of airports in the country to around 350," he said.

Highlighting the sector's growth, the minister said India's civil aviation industry is among the fastest growing globally. Currently, around five lakh passengers travel domestically every day, while another one to two lakh passengers travel internationally.

Apart from expanding airports, the government is also working to introduce seaplane operations and boost helicopter services across the country.

Addressing concerns over aviation safety, Naidu said the DGCA follows a "multi-tier, multi-level, thorough process" along with strict enforcement mechanisms and adheres to safety standards laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

He added that the regulator has also strengthened oversight through digital initiatives. One such measure is the "Track by Tail" programme, under which every aircraft is digitally monitored and safety compliance, earlier recorded on paper, is now tracked electronically.

The DGCA has also introduced an additional layer of inspection through monitoring from its headquarters, enabling double verification of safety checks carried out across the sector, the minister said.

Naidu added that feedback from stakeholders, including the public, is also taken into account to further improve aviation safety norms and standards.