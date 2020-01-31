Rule Of Law, Democracy Among Shared Commitments On Cooperation With India: US

A US official briefed media on Donald Trump's vision on the Indo-Pacific.

Underscoring the important role of India in America's Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and counter-terrorism cooperation and there was no difference in their approach in the area.

America, under its renewed commitment to the Indo-Pacific, was strengthening relations with partner nations that share the value of freedom and openness.

It includes growing our broad and multi-faceted strategic partnership with India, said Jonathan Henick, Deputy Assistant Secretary For Central Asia.

"These include a commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific, democratic values, rule of law, and private sector-led development," he said while briefing the media about US President Donald Trump's vision in the Indo-Pacific.

"The India-US partnership stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation, democratic values, counter-terrorism cooperation and private sector-led economic growth, so it is not surprising that there is virtually no daylight in our approaches to the Indo-Pacific," he added.

In November 2017, President Trump outlined a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a biogeographic region comprising the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, the western and central Pacific Ocean.

Mr Henick said there is some misconception that the US wants to exclude some nations from it.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

India, US and several other nations have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

"We encourage and welcome all countries in the region to commit to and act in accordance with the principles," that the Indo-Pacific vision is based on and be a part of it.

Walter Douglas, a Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, when asked if America's strategy wants to exclude China, said it excludes no nation.