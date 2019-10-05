Nancy Pelosi Applauds PM Modi's Commitment To Tackle Climate Change

Referring to Nancy Pelosi's speech, PM Modi said she talked about the friendship between India and the US, Mahatma Gandhi and more.

All India | | Updated: October 05, 2019 03:19 IST
Nancy Pelosi said Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle is a debt the US owes to India.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the speech of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who applauded his commitment to tackle climate change.

"Excellent points made by @SpeakerPelosi at the programme marking #Gandhi150 in Washington DC," the prime minister tweeted.

Referring to her speech, PM Modi said Ms Pelosi talked about the friendship between India and the US, Mahatma Gandhi and more.

Applauding PM Modi's commitment to tackle climate change, Ms Pelosi on Wednesday said the Indian prime minister has upheld the values of Gandhi by taking on a challenge that poses an existential threat to the planet.

She also said that Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle is a debt the US owes to India.

Referring to the "commitment" shown by PM Modi in ensuring that the agreement on climate change was finalised, Ms Pelosi said: "It was not easy. But it was done". 



