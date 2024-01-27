US Firm Signs Deal With UP Tourism For 100-Room Resort In Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22

Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the temple in Ayodhya, there has been an upsurge in tourist inflow to the town.

This uptick has spurred investments in the hospitality sector to enhance tourism potential and cater to the growing influx of visitors.

"In line with this trend, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 27 in the presence of Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra, sealing a partnership with the American firm Anjali Investment LLC at Paryatan Bhawan," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The agreement focuses on the construction of a 100-room resort in Ayodhya. This development is poised to elevate the amenities available to tourists and guests, fostering the growth of tourism in the region and offering top-notch facilities to visitors.

The American firm is led by Ramesh Nangurnoori, an entrepreneur from Hyderabad engaged in real estate and other businesses in the US.

"The resort aims to enhance the facilities available to tourists and guests, thereby contributing to the overall growth of tourism in the region. Ramesh Nangurnoori emphasised the strategic decision to invest in Ayodhya's hospitality sector, citing the substantial tourism potential after the consecration of the Ram temple," the release said.

"Suitable land has already been identified, and with the signing of the MoU with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, the construction work is slated to commence soon. The investor praised the investor-friendly policies of the tourism department," it added.

Director of Tourism, Prakhar Mishra, highlighted that the construction of the hotel and resort would enhance the overall experience for tourists and devotees visiting the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The anticipated increase in the number of tourists is expected to generate new employment opportunities for the locals.

"Echoing these sentiments, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh in the tourism sector. The state currently leads in domestic tourism, and continuous efforts are underway to attract more foreign tourists," as per the release.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple has led to an unexpected surge in tourists, prompting a proactive approach to encourage investments in hotels and resorts for improved facilities for visitors.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. Later, on January 23, the Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public.

