US Envoy To India Visits Chhatarpur Temple In Delhi

Great to visit the Chhatarpur Mandir in south Delhi, Kenneth Juster said

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster paid a visit to the Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital on Sunday.

The envoy posted photographs of his visit in his Twitter account and said it was great to visit the temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga.

"Great to visit the Chhatarpur Mandir in south Delhi. This is one of the largest temple complexes in the country and is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani," Mr Juster wrote.

Also known as Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, the Chhatarpur Temple is situated in Chhattarpur area in south Delhi. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the national capital.

The entire complex of the temple is spread over a wide area of around 70 acres.

The temple was established in 1974.

