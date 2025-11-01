'Upset' Over Teacher's Behaviour, Class 6 Girl Jumps To Death In Jaipur

A girl studying in Class 6 died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of a private school here, police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, and police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the premises to ascertain the chain of events leading to the girl's death, they said.

Amaira, a single child, was rushed to a nearby hospital after she allegedly fell from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School, where doctors declared her dead, Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana told reporters.

A spokesperson of the Joint Parents Association, Abhishek Jain, claimed that it was a case of suicide, as the victim was upset with the behaviour of a teacher.

“We have spoken to many students. It has come to light that the girl jumped from the fourth floor after being upset due to the behaviour of a teacher. However, the school administration destroyed evidence by cleaning the incident spot,” Jain claimed.

“Neither the government nor the schools are taking security measures seriously. They wake up only when some incident happens.

“The association demands that parents be included in the various committees of the schools to put forth their suggestions,” he added.

The SHO said the exact reason behind Amaria's death will come out after an investigation.

“Forensic experts were called to the spot to collect samples. The matter will be investigated thoroughly. The post-mortem is being conducted at the Jaipuria Hospital where the girl's parents and other family members are present," the officer said.

Expressing grief over the incident, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, “It seems there were no elaborate security arrangements in the school, which should have been made by the authorities. I have asked the district education officer to investigate the matter and submit a report.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)