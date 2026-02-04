Upset Over India-US Trade Deal, Punjab Farmers Plan Mega Protest

The farmers in Punjab, upset over the US-India trade deal, plan to hold a protest tomorrow in front of residence of the Chief Minister, and several ministers and MLAs in the state. They say they are upset over the information shared on social media by the US Agriculture Secretary and the US President, who claimed that American agricultural products will now be sold in the Indian market without any tax. The government, though, has assured that sectors like agriculture and dairy will remain "fully protected".



Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that India will not compromise on its agriculture and dairy sectors in the new trade deal. Top government sources have also said the deal does not "compromise the interests of Indian farmers".

Agriculture was a point of concern of the government regarding the trade deal and India has refused to open up the sector -- especially aras like like soybean and dairy -- which became a point of contention between Washington and New Delhi.

Reports said India has offered select market access for agricultural products to the European Union under a trade deal.

Five years ago, the farmers had waged a year-long battle against the controversial farm laws introduced by the Central government, after which they were withdrawn. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the NDA government has once again stabbed them in the back.

"Now this government has recently implemented zero tariff on apples with the European Union, reduced taxes on apples with New Zealand, and now the US Agriculture Secretary is saying that American agricultural products will be sold in India at zero tariff," the farmer leader said.

Pandher said the country is not yet fully aware of this.

"Earlier, the US imposed a 3.5 per cent tariff on our products, which has now increased to 18 per cent. Yet this deal is being praised. This is incomprehensible. Previously, we imposed a 17 per cent tax on products coming from the US, which has now become zero. The country has been completely looted by the US. The truth about this deal is not being presented to the country," he said.

The farmers, he added, must come out of their homes to protest against this deal, which has led to a "do-or-die situation".

Tomorrow, large demonstrations will be held outside the residences of 21 MLAs, six ministers, and the Chief Minister.

"Why is the Aam Aadmi Party not saying anything about the trade deals with the US and the European Union? A session of the Legislative Assembly should be convened on this issue, and a resolution should be passed. Along with this, a protest will be held regarding all our previous issues," he added.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dalewal said the Prime Minister of India should explain how much subsidy is being given to Indian farmers, on basis of which he is trying to make Indian farmers compete with American farmers.

"What kind of decision is our Prime Minister going to make for the farmers of the country? I request all my brothers and sisters to raise their voices against this, and we will launch a major movement regarding this so that the Prime Minister withdraws from this agreement," he added.