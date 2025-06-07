UPSC Bolsters Exam Security with Aadhaar Authentication, AI Surveillance

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The UPSC has implemented Aadhaar-based identity verification for exam integrity, with over 92% acceptance. Advanced technologies like fingerprint authentication and AI surveillance enhance security. The new portal streamlines applications for various exams.

In a bold move to fortify examination integrity, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) reported that just one week after launching its overhauled online portal with Aadhaar-based authentication on May 28, over 92 per cent of registered candidates have accepted the new identity verification method.

Spurred by the Puja Khedkar controversy and the NEET paper leak scandal, the UPSC is deploying cutting-edge technologies - including Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, QR code scanning for e-admit cards, and AI-driven CCTV surveillance - to safeguard its examination process.

The revamped portal, accessible at upsconline.nic.in, streamlines applications for UPSC's 14 annual exams, such as the Civil Services Examination, Combined Defence Services Examination, and National Defence Academy Examination, through a four-step process - account creation, universal registration, a standardised application form, and exam-specific submissions.

As on June 4, roughly 2.65 lakh accounts were registered, with 1.13 lakh users completing universal registration, 1.05 lakh of whom opted for Aadhaar verification. Approximately 60,000 candidates submitted the common application form, while 55,000 applications remained under review.

UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar reportedly said they have removed repetitive data entry, enabling candidates to reuse their details across exams for a seamless and efficient experience.

Marking a historic shift, the UPSC had adopted Aadhaar authentication for the first time on August 28, 2024 to implement the voluntary Aadhaar verification using Yes/No or e-KYC methods during registration and exams.

In the Puja Khedkar case, the former IAS probationer allegedly submitted 12 forged documents to bypass attempt limits for the 2022 Civil Services Examination. The UPSC nullified her candidature, filed a criminal case, and the DoPT dismissed her from service. Ms Khedkar, denying the charges, is contesting the decisions in court.

To further tighten security, the UPSC issued a tender for public sector companies, with a deadline of July 30, 2025 to deploy advanced verification systems. The chosen company will enter a three-year contract, receiving candidate details - name, roll number, and photo - seven days prior to exams for Aadhaar-based fingerprint and facial recognition authentication.

Exam centers will be equipped with fingerprint scanners and facial recognition devices, using data from online Aadhaar registrations. The contracted company is prohibited from entering exam venues for verification.

Exam rooms will also feature AI-powered CCTV cameras, with a minimum of one camera per 24 candidates, programmed to detect suspicious activities like unauthorised movement, prolonged invigilator loitering, disorganised setups, or activity one hour before or after exams.

Real-time alerts will flag irregularities, with penalties imposed for disabled cameras or failed verifications. All exam data must be transferred to the UPSC post-exam, with strict protocols ensuring candidate data remains confidential and provisions for accessibility for disabled candidates.

Covering recruitment for Group A and B government posts, the portal encourages Aadhaar use for swift verification, as alternative identity methods may cause delays.